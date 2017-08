The Washington Supreme Court is ruling against Weyerhaeuser, saying that a local man should receive industrial insurance benefits after an on-the-job injury. Weyerhaeuser had been challenging previous court rulings, which had come down in favor of the claim from Roger A. Street, supporting his claim that his back injury had been caused by his work. Weyerhaeuser challenged the ruling, claiming that Street needed to produce expert witnesses that also say that his injury came out of his work. In yesterday’s ruling, the Washington Supreme Court upheld the Appeals Court ruling, saying that the expert witnesses were not required in this particular case.