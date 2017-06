Weyerhaeuser is announcing a merger of internal assets, saying that Weyerhaeuser Columbia Timberlands LLC will merge “into and with” its parent company, starting tomorrow. Letters were sent to vendors and other companies that do business with Weyco, announcing that all contracts, permits, easements, leases, licenses and other agreements will transfer to the main company, with no changes in terms or conditions. They’re also asking that “Weyerhaeuser Company” be used on all correspondence and payments to the company. Additional information is available from Weyerhaeuser.