Right after KapStone released a stellar second-quarter financial report, the numbers from Weyerhaeuser are even better. In this morning’s second-quarter earnings report, the Seattle-based timber giant is reporting net earnings of $317 million, on net sales of $2.1 billion. That compares to net earnings of $24 million in the second quarter of last year, on net sales of $1.8 billion. After excluding “after-tax special charges,” net earnings come in at $332 million; that compares to $212 million in the second quarter of 2017, and $275 million in the first quarter of this year. Per share earnings are at 44 cents; Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Doyle Simmons says that he’s extremely pleased with the report, as each segment of the company “delivered solid operational performance,” while also capitalizing on strong market conditions. Earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at $637 million, and Simmons says that’s the highest number since 2006. Looking forward, Simmons says that the house market remains strong, while the company remains focused on operational excellence, while taking advantage of market conditions to drive value for shareholders.