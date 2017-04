Weyerhaeuser is out with first-quarter financial results this morning, reporting net earnings of $157 million on net sales of $1.7 billion, a huge increase over the first quarter of 2016. This compares to earnings of $61 million on sales of $1.4 billion in the same period last year. Weyco President and CEO Doyle Simons says that he’s “very pleased” with the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2017, saying that “employees capitalized on operational excellence improvements, merger-related synergies, and strengthening market conditions to deliver outstanding results.” Simons also says that they were able to hit their increased “run-rate merger cost synergy target” of $125 million, following last year’s merger with Plum Creek Timber. Simons says that they “remain relentlessly focused” on continuing to leverage merger synergies and operational performance to continue as an industry leader, and to deliver superior value to Weyerhaeuser shareholders.