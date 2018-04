First-quarter results from Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser came extremely well, with per-share earnings beating the analysts’ estimates by three cents per share. Weyerhaeuser announced first-quarter net earnings of $269 million, compared to profits of $157 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net sales came in at nearly $1.9 billion, nearly $200 million more than the first quarter of last year. Per-share earnings of 35 cents are above the analyst’s pick of 33 cents per share. Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Doyle Simmons says that he’s “extremely pleased” with the company’s performance in the first quarter; the adjusted earnings number of $544 million is a record for the first quarter of the year for Weyco, $90 million above the total from last year. Simmons says that the outlook is good, as well, with housing starts improving, and “favorable market dynamics” to drive value for shareholders.