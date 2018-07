Once again, members of the IAM/Woodworkers Local District W24 have rejected a contract offer from Weyerhaeuser, and both sides are now working to set up additional negotiation sessions. The Daily News reports that union members rejected the offer by a wide margin. The last contract between Weyco and the union expired at the end of May, and will remain in place until a new contract is ratified. Last month, union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, but there’s no indication that a strike might be pending. Wages, health care contributions and pensions remain as main sticking points.