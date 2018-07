Members of Woodworkers Local 536 have been voting over the past 24 hours on a contract offer from Weyerhaeuser. Earlier this week, union officials announced that they had completed two days of negotiations with the company, also saying that they had presented their “last, best and final offer.” The union says the offer includes substantial wage increases, changes to health care contributions, and contributions to the pension. They also say that there are “other improvements” from the offer that was recently rejected by the rank-and-file. Information meetings on the new offer were held yesterday, followed by membership voting through the day. Union officials say that they hope to have results of the voting by Saturday.