It appears that a gray whale has died after becoming entangled in ropes from a crab trap. The yearling male gray whale was found last Friday on Long Beach, and authorities say that a crab trap and ropes were wrapped around the whale’s mouth, flipper and tail. It’s speculated that the whale drowned, as the tangled ropes prevented him from getting to the surface to breathe. The whale was discovered by John Weldon, a wildlife research volunteer who lives in Long Beach. The stranding was reported to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding network, and they arrived to examine the animal on Sunday. Researchers say that the animal appeared to be in good shape, other than the ropes that caused some scraping of skin. If the surf and tides don’t move the whale back into the ocean, then plans will be made to dispose of the whale, probably by burial.