The rail crossing at Whalen Road in Woodland will be closed for several hours today, as Burlington Northern Santa Fe does some maintenance work on the crossing. Cowlitz County Public Works says that the crossing will close at 7 am, and will remain closed until noon. Alternate routes are available for drivers going through that area, and detours will be posted. Use alternate routes to avoid congestion or delays. Call Cowlitz County Public Works at 360-577-3030 if you have other questions; you can also learn more by going to the County Public Works web page, or on the agency’s Facebook page.