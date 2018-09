The State of Washington will be following up on an incident reported at a nursing home on 7th Avenue, after staff called Longview Police to help them deal with an unruly patient. Around 4:15 yesterday afternoon, staff called LPD, reporting that a woman was trying to run over people with her motorized wheelchair. One employee suffered a foot injury, but that person declined medical help. Officers say that the patient eventually calmed down; it’s also reported that she handed her cigarettes over to staff. No arrests were made.