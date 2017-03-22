“Scotty Dogs—You gotta love ‘em!” Once again, the Kelso Hilander community steps up at a time of need, raising nearly $31,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to replace a powered wheelchair for substitute teacher John Jahnke. He has cerebral palsy, and needs the motorized chair to be able to get around. Fellow teacher Rick Davis learned that Janke’s current chair is breaking down, and his insurance will no longer cover repairs. Davis started the campaign just five days ago, starting with a goal of $20,000. That goal was hit in just four days, so the goal was raised to $30,000, with the extra money being used to “ensure a solid financial cushion for wheelchair maintenance” as Janke continues his work. It took just one more day to top that $30,000, with 630 people making donations as of this morning. Many of those making donations are also leaving comments about how Janke has made an impact on their lives. Davis says that he’s stunned by the response, saying that he couldn’t be prouder of the local community.