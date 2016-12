Adam Roberts, 31, of Bellingham is dead, killed Tuesday by an avalanche near the White Pass Ski Resort. Authorities say that Roberts and another man had been skiing outside of the ski area boundaries, when he apparently triggered an avalanche that buried and killed him. The companion tells officials that he and Roberts had been skiing about a mile west of the resort, when they took different lines on a hill. The companion got to the bottom, but Roberts never showed up. The White Pass Ski Patrol was called in, and they found Roberts’ body about two hours later, buried under five to six feet of snow. It’s not known at this time if Roberts triggered the slide, or if there was another mechanism. It’s noted that Roberts grew up in Randle; he and his family were well-known at White Pass. Roberts is also described as an experienced outdoorsman, featured in ski and outdoor activity magazines. The investigation into the death is continuing.