Summer camps near the Clear Lake area near White Pass are being evacuated after a wildfire broke out yesterday. The Miriam Fire reportedly started on Monday, and has grown to about 650 acres. Winds have been pushing that fire in the direction of Clear Lake, prompting a Level 3 evacuation of at least three summer camps that are in that area. It’s reported that about 400 campers and staff were directed to leave the area. The fire is burning in woods that are about 32 miles southwest of Naches, in the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area. White Pass is currently at a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation status, and the Pacific Crest Trail is now closed between White Pass to Tieton Pass. The fire was started by lightning, and is burning in heavy timber at about 5,800 feet in elevation. Helicopter, air tankers and ground crews are assigned to fighting this fire.