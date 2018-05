Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking into a series of bomb threats that have been phoned into Winlock High School over the past three months. The last incident happened last Tuesday afternoon, when a note was found at the school. A student alerted faculty at the school after he reported finding a note in a bathroom stall saying “I’m going to bomb the school.” The building was evacuated and searched, but nothing suspicious was found. Deputies are going over security videos, to see if the suspect can be spotted. Call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 if you have information on the case, or you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of South Sound by calling 800-222-TIPS.