After getting reports that a student was planning to do harm at Woodland High School, Woodland Police have contacted the student and investigated the reports, and they say that there does not appear to be any proof of those threats. This got started yesterday afternoon, after posts showed up on the “Voice of Woodland” Facebook page, saying that there was going to be a shooting at the school. Police found out that a male student had recently been expelled, and the rumor mill was saying that this student was planning to come back to the school next week to cause harm. Officers met with the 15 year-old and his father, and they confirmed that no threats had been made. Woodland Police say that there’s no proof of any crime, and there’s no evidence that this teen made any threats, via social media or any other means.