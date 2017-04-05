There’s another perk for you when you visit downtown Castle Rock, as the city rolls out free Wi-Fi throughout the downtown. Signs announcing the availability of the wireless internet connections went up yesterday; Public Works Director David Vorse tells the Daily News that it’s another amenity for visitors as they enjoy a cup of coffee, or to check out local attractions and services. Users will be limited to an hour of access at a time, and the download speed is 25 megabytes per second. It’s reported that Castle Rock is the first city in the county to offer free Wi-Fi, and is one of the smallest cities in the country to offer this service. Money to pay for the service came from a $70,000 Rural Economic Development grant from Cowlitz County.