There’s another perk for you when you visit downtown Castle Rock, as the city rolls out free Wi-Fi throughout the downtown. Signs announcing the availability of the wireless internet connections went up yesterday; Public Works Director David Vorse tells the Daily News that it’s another amenity for visitors as they enjoy a cup of coffee, or to check out local attractions and services. Users will be limited to an hour of access at a time, and the download speed is 25 megabytes per second. It’s reported that Castle Rock is the first city in the county to offer free Wi-Fi, and is one of the smallest cities in the country to offer this service. Money to pay for the service came from a $70,000 Rural Economic Development grant from Cowlitz County.
Wi-Fi in The Rock
Posted on 5th April 2017 at 09:06
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta