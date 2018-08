Nearly three dozen soldiers and Gold Star family members are expected to arrive today in Cathalmet, taking part in the annual Wahkiakum Warriors and Widows Salmon Derby. Today, they’ll be served a salmon dinner, while spending the night at the Hotel Cathlamet, Columbia River Ranch, or in a cabin on the river. Tomorrow, more than two dozen volunteer skippers will taking these people out onto the river for a day of salmon fishing. Those involved will also be competing for prizes that will be awarded at the end of the Derby. This year, local first-responders are also being included, with members of the fire department, the sheriff’s office and the State Patrol also taking part.