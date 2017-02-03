Longview-based Wilson Oil is being fined for spill violations, and is also being directed to put money into spill control and monitoring equipment. They do business in the local area as Wilcox and Flegel Oil Company; in 2015, the EPA did an inspection that found that the company had failed to implement an adequate Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure Plan, while also failing to have adequate secondary containment for large tanks in the company’s tank farm. Since that inspection, the company has built new secondary containment facilities, and they have updated their SPCC plan. Under this settlement, Wilson Oil will pay a fine of $44,069, and they will also spend $125,000 on a Supplemental Environmental Project. That will involve the purchase and installation of remote monitoring equipment for oil storage and containment. This new equipment is set to be on-line by the middle of this year.