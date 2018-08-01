SR 14 is now closed near Wishram, as fire crews deal with the Milepost 90 Fire, which has now grown to 11,000 acres. State Route 14 is closed between Highway 197 and Highway 97, as evacuations are being ordered in the area of Wishram Heights, and in the area of Centerville. Other locations near Wishram and the community of Maryhill are under Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders. A shelter has been set up at Goldendale High School. The fire was first reported yesterday, burning in grass and brush; the cause is still being investigated.

Currently, there are five major wildfires burning in Washington state, involving about 15,000 acres of land. Oregon currently has 16 wildfires working, covering nearly 168,000 acres.