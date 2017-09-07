While the Eagle Creek Fire continues to rage in the Columbia River Gorge, they’re warning of extreme fire danger in this area. A Red Flag Warning continues until 11 pm tonight in the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills, warning of the possibility of thunderstorms and fires. The Weather Service says that “abundant lightning” is possible out of systems that could pop up today, and with these dry conditions, “numerous fire starts” are possible.

The Eagle Creek Fire in the Gorge is now covering more than 32,000 acres, and is reported to be about five percent contained. One house has been destroyed, along with some structures along the Historic Columbia River Highway. I-84 remains closed to all traffic between Troutdale and Hood River, while the Coast Guard is maintaining a 20-mile safety zone on the Columbia River east of Portland. They say that commercial vessels and river cruise boats are being impacted by this closure, but there are some indications that the river restrictions could be eased later today.

The East Crater Fire in the Indian Heaven Wilderness is now estimated to cover 467 acres, but smoke is “shading” that fire, helping to keep it from spreading. The fire perimeter has been mapped, and the Forest Service continues to monitor this fire, which was first reported on September 3rd. The Indian Heaven Wilderness and a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail remain closed by this fire.

Forest Service officials say that they’re making good progress on the Bear Creek Fire near Carson; that fire grew by about six acres yesterday, and is now covering about 30 acres. Helicopter water drops are helping to keep that fire in check, but the terrain is very steep, making the firefight extremely difficult. They’re concerned about this fire and its impact on the water supply for the town of Carson.