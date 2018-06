A Coast Guard helicopter was used to rescue three fisherman that got stranded on some rocks near the mouth of Willapa Bay. Wednesday evening, three anglers were out on some rocks near Tokeland, when the tide started coming in. A Pacific County Deputy responded first to the scene, and reported that the three men were in danger of being washed off of the rocks. The helicopter was able to safely pick up all three men, as a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat stood by to assist. The anglers were dropped off on the beach shortly after 8 pm on Wednesday; they were checked over and then were released. Names were not disclosed.