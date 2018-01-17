Washington Fish and Wildlife is setting up a meeting next week in Raymond, where they’re soliciting public input on priorities for sport and commercial salmon fishing in Willapa Bay. WDFW fish managers say that they’re looking for guidance on how to reconcile priorities for salmon-fishing opportunities that were set in the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy. Approved in 2015, the policy gives recreational fisheries the priority in Willapa Bay, while commercial fishers are being directed to Coho salmon runs. Both fisheries are being directed to release all wild Chinook, and seasons are being managed to reduce mortality of wild Chinook. WDFW officials say that they need more clarity on how to achieve those priorities, and they want input from Willapa Bay anglers before making final decisions. This next input session is being set up for 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, the 23rd at the Raymond Elks Club. Comments from that session will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which meets February 9th and 10th in Olympia.