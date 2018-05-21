A search effort in Willapa Bay is being suspended for the time being, after a crab boat went missing over the weekend. The search got started Saturday afternoon, when the wife of the skipper of the 43-foot “Kelli J” reported him as overdue. It’s thought that Kevin Soule had some sort of mishap while he was pulling crab pots; yesterday afternoon, Coast Guard searchers found the boat completely submerged yesterday morning, under water in the area between Oysterville Sea Farms and Bay Center. They say that strong currents in the area are making the recovery very difficult; divers are attempting to block vents on the boat, to prevent diesel fuel from leaking into the bay. It’s noted that the Soule family has a long fishing tradition in Willapa Bay, with multiple generations involved in the industry. It’s also noted that Soule’s wife is the manager of the Key Bank in Long Beach. Coast Guard officials are continuing to monitor the situation.