The Coast Guard is responding the sinking of a vessel at its moorings in Willapa Bay, and says that they will dip into the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to gather resources to deal with the incident. Coast Guard officials say that a 125-foot former research vessel called “Hero” partially sank at the pier in Bay Center on Monday. The Coast Guard is pulling $25,000 out of the Trust Fund to “minimize pollution potential,” using the money to contract with Global Diving and Salvage on the response. They helped to remove 70 gallons of diesel fuel and lube oil from the vessel, while also deploying absorbent booms and pads to contain any residual oil or fuel. They continue monitor the boat for any residual leakage.