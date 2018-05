Zachery Emanual Feider, 28, of Longview is under arrest, after he was identified as the suspect in a burglary that was reported at a home in the 500 block of Williams Finney Road. A few minutes after 7 last night, a local resident called 911, saying that a man was walking down the driveway of the victim’s house, carrying a gun and a lantern. The caller also says that the suspect also fired off a single round. Deputies responded to the scene and stopped Feider. They claim to have recovered a Glock pistol, along with a number of other items. Feider is now being held on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, theft of a gun, reckless endangerment, third-degree theft and possession of illegal drugs. He’s currently being held without bail, waiting for his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court.