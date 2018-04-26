At least one Port of Longview Commissioner has some serious concerns about the amount of money being spent to operate and maintain Willow Grove Park, but he is joining a majority of the Commission in supporting a grant application to help improve park facilities. At yesterday’s Port of Longview Commission meeting, they approved submission of an Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account grant of $445,600; Commission President Jeff Wilson says that this will be a huge investment in the park. The grant would be matched 50 percent by the Port of Longview, which plans to make that match by using port labor and equipment to install new equipment and to make other improvements. The Commission also approved changes to the project that were suggested by the Willow Grove Park Board. The project includes installation of small and large picnic shelters, construction of a walkway and a covered river viewing platform, renovated restrooms, upgraded trash and recycling receptacles, new benches, and new signs, both informational and interpretive. It’s planned that this work would be done over the next four years.