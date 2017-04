The Port of Longview’s Parks Advisory Committee meets today, with plans to review park rules. The committee plans to discuss smoking areas at the park, along with making designations for fire pit areas. They will get an update on the installation of playground equipment and will also get an update on the request from the Cowlitz Valley Radio Control Flyers. The club is asking for permission to build a runway for their RC-controlled aircraft out at the park. The meeting starts at 5:30 pm in the first-floor conference room at the Port of Longview. The meeting is open to the public.