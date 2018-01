Jeff Wilson is the new President of the Port of Longview Commission, chosen for that spot at the first meeting of the year. Wilson succeeds Doug Averett, who will now serve as Secretary for the three-member Commission. Bob Bagaason will serve as the Commission Vice-President. It’s noted that the Commission has several significant issues on its plate coming into 2018, including the development of Barlow Point, management of Willow Grove Park, and improvements to the port’s Industrial Rail Corridor. Wilson says that his appointment is an honor, and he looks forward to working with the other Commissioners as they face the challenges and successes of the year ahead.