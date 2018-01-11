Batten down the hatches, there’s a pretty good storm expected to blow in today. A High Wind Warning will be in effect on the South Washington and North Oregon beaches from 8 am until to 5 pm today. Sustained south winds of 30 to 40 miles an hour are expected on the beaches, with gusts of up to 60 miles an hour. Coastal communities could get gusts of 45 to 50 miles an hour, and we would have gusts of up to 40 miles an hour in this area. The timing of the strongest winds will be from late morning to late this afternoon, with the highest gusts expected in Pacific County and in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

Heavy rains are also expected out of this storm, with as much as 3-and-a-half inches in the Coast Range and the Cascade foothills. We could get up to an inch-and-a-half in this are out of this storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes up at 4 pm today in the South Washington and North Oregon Cascades, continuing until 7 tomorrow morning. The Weather Service says that they expect wet and heavy snow out of this storm, with the snow level at about 45 hundred feet. “Wet snow” accumulations of at least four inches are expected, with some localized areas getting up to a foot. Heading west or heading east, you’ll need to be ready for strong weather conditions, which could make driving a challenge.