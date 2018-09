Brenda and Danny Wing of Vader are due back in Lewis County Superior Court, where authorities plan to demand a decision from the couple on whether or not they plan to withdraw their guilty pleas. In late 2015, 3 year-old Jasper Henderling-Warner died while in the care of Brenda and Danny Wing, and an autopsy showed that the boy had been extensively abused. The Wings both entered guilty pleas in connection with the death, and each was sentenced to 34 years in prison. The Washington Court of Appeals sent the case back to the trial court last year, after it was determined that the offender scores that were used to help set the sentences were calculated incorrectly. The case was sent back, also with the option for the Wings to withdraw their guilty pleas. Neither defendant has chosen to withdraw their pleas, but a hearing is set for this Friday, where Brenda and Danny Wing will be asked about those pleas. If they do withdraw, then new trials would be required. If they don’t, then new sentences would be calculated.