Two people are recovering from injuries they received in a four-car crash that happened yesterday afternoon on I-5 near Winlock. State Troopers say that there was heavy traffic on I-5 northbound near milepost 63, when the crash happened just after 1 pm. Brandon Ault, 39, of Grayland was in the right lane, apparently trying to move through the delayed traffic. State Troopers say that things got messy as Ault tried to change lanes. As he moved from the right lane to the left lane, he collided with two cars, then hit a third car as he went back into the right lane. Jeanie Ross, 65, of Anderson Island and Lisa Ault, 45, of Tacoma were injured in the collision, and both were taken to Centralia Hospital for treatment. Troopers blame the crash on speeds that were too fast for the conditions; Brandon Ault was cited for negligent driving.