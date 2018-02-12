Nothing was found after a bomb threat was reported last Friday at Winlock High School. The school was evacuated Friday afternoon, after a note was found on a bathroom mirror, saying that a bomb would go off at 3:15 pm. The combined middle school-high school was evacuated at about 12:40 pm; school officials say that was a safety precaution. The automated emergency notification system was also activated, with phone calls going out to parents and guardians. Students were eventually sent home, as the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the building. Deputies say that nothing suspicious was found. The investigation into the incident is continuing.