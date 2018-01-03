Tyler T. Voie, 18, of Winlock is under arrest, charged with multiple counts of child rape. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Voie was actively seeking sexual relationships with younger girls, with one victim reported to be eleven years old. The Centralia Chronicle reports on Voie’s first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court, where probable cause was found to hold the Winlock High School student on one count of first-degree child rape, and five counts of second-degree child rape. It’s reported that law enforcement was alerted to Voie’s alleged crimes after they were told that Voie had sent a sexually-explicit message to a 13 year-old girl at Winlock Middle School. Police met with the girl, who said that another 12 year-old was involved in the conversation, and that girl previously had sex with Voie. As the girl was actually years old when the alleged crime occurred, that’s the basis of the first-degree rape charge. The five counts of second-degree rape involve a girl that was 12, when Voie was 17. Prosecutors were granted bail of $150,000, as investigators continue to look for other victims. Voie is due back in court on January 11th.