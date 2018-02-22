Nicholas R. Dafoe, 26, of Winlock is being charged with vehicular assault after a Tuesday night crash, where his young children were still in the car. Authorities in Lewis County say that the collision happened at about 6:45 Tuesday night, a rollover crash in the 600 block of Winlock-Vader Road. Lewis County Deputies first met a 22 year-old man covered in mud, with black eyes and a possible broken nose. That man identified Dafoe as the driver; he reported that Dafoe had left the scene, taking his one year-old and four year-old children with him. The passenger said that he thought that the car slid on some ice before crashing; the Sheriff’s Office reports that Dafoe was northbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and then went into the ditch. The car went airborne before landing on its side in the ditch. The unidentified passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment, while Deputies went to find Dafoe. When contacted, Dafoe reportedly claimed to be “hung over” from the night before, and he had a couple of “malt beverages” earlier in the day. Dafoe was arrested and booked on bail of $20,000.