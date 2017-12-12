They didn’t find what they expected at last Saturday’s Christmas celebration in Winlock, when the discovery of a strange item in the base of the Winlock Egg sparked a bomb squad response. When the base of the egg was opened, they found a capped pipe, with wires protruding from it. Police decided to take no chances, roping off the area while the Portland Police Bomb Squad was called in. Train traffic was also stopped, and the ATF was also called in. When the item was removed, it was reported to be “very light,” not like pipe bombs that are usually filled with shrapnel. The Bomb Squad used another device to open the case, and found that it was filled with pictures and other local mementos. The “bomb” turned out to be a time capsule of some sort, apparently placed underneath the Egg when it was re-done in the early 90’s. They’re now trying to find who placed the time capsule, while the Christmas Tree Lighting in Winlock is being rescheduled for 6 pm this Thursday.