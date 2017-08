The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in finding a “vehicle of interest” in a Wednesday morning collision near Winlock, an incident that left an 18 year-old man with significant injuries. Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen says that the collision happened a few minutes before noon on Wednesday, in the 600 block of Park Road in Winlock. When Deputies and aid personnel arrived, the motor vehicle that was involved had left the scene. The 18 year-old man had been riding a bicycle, and was left with a leg that appeared to be broken, along with other injuries. The unidentified man was taken by LifeFlight to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver; his condition hasn’t been updated. Lewis County Deputies are on the lookout for an older SUV that’s green in color, possibly a Ford Explorer. If you can help out with this case, call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.