Randolph Thomas Graham, 58, of Winlock is being charged with first-degree murder, after he allegedly shot down his neighbor, as the man was playing basketball with his 15 year-old son. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that this took place shortly after 8 pm on Wednesday night, at a home in the 400 block of Meier Road in Winlock. Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen says that Randy Lester, 44, was in his front yard, shooting hoops with his son, when Graham allegedly pulled into the driveway. Breen says that Graham got out of his vehicle, pulled a gun, and then fired several shots at Lester. He went down, while the 15 year-old ran for safety, and to alert family members. Deputies arrived and found Lester deceased in the driveway. Graham reportedly went into his house, and refused to come out. After several hours of negotiations, Graham surrendered peacefully at about 1 am yesterday morning. Graham is now being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder; an autopsy is planned, while the investigation continues. Additional charges could be filed.