Authorities in Lewis County are opening an investigation into an apparent stabbing, after a man walked into the Emergency Department at St. John Medical Center, looking for help with a wound. Hospital officials contacted Longview Police at 10:45 yesterday morning, saying that the man claimed that he had been stabbed at a residence in Winlock. The victim was conscious and breathing, and was able to tell Longview Police the name of the suspect, also saying that the stabbing happened at the suspect’s home on Rarey Road. Lewis County says that they will be following up, but no arrests have been reported.