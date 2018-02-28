Winlock Stabbing

Jose Torrance, 24, of Winlock is in the Lewis County Jail, charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after he allegedly tried to stab a man during a robbery attempt on Sunday. The Centralia Chronicle reports on the incident, which happened early last Sunday morning in Centralia. A man called 911 at about 2:15 Sunday morning, reporting a disturbance in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue in Centralia. The victim in the alleged crime says that he heard a woman yelling, and he went in that direction. The man says that he saw the woman running away from Torrence; she got in a car and drove away, while Torrence reportedly lunged at a man that was riding a bike. The bike rider jumped off of his bike and ran; when the victim picked up the bicycle, Torrence allegedly stabbed the man in the leg, and then stole his money. Others tackled Torrence and held him until police arrived. Officers reportedly found a knife on the ground during the arrest of Torrence. Bail is currently set at $100,000.