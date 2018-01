The Winter Term is under way at Lower Columbia College, and the Community Conversation lectures are also resuming. The topic for the Winter Term Community Conversations is “Making the World a Better Place.” LCC Language and Literature instructor Hiedi Bauer is kicking off the lecture series this term, presenting Beauty, Protest, Empowerment and Self: Let Poetry Make Your World a Better Place.” The free lecture starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC. All are invited to attend.