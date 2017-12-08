After their sets and props for “The Journey to Bethlehem” were destroyed in an arson fire, the folks at Journey Adventist Church in Lexington are now looking to create a new “Christmas Tradition.” “Witnesses to the Manger” starts tomorrow night and will run each Saturday through the 30th. They say that this will describe the Story of Jesus through the eyes of those who were living in the area at the time of his birth. Things start this Saturday at 11:07 am with “The Shepherd’s Story: God Told Who?” This will be a live performance, with music and dramatic performances, telling the story of Christmas from the perspective of a single shepherd. On Saturday, the 16th, they plan to tell “The Innkeeper’s Story,” on the 23rd will be “The Parents’ Story,” focused on Mary and Joseph, and then on the 30th will be “The Villager’s Story.” All performances are free and are open to everyone in the family. Journey Adventist Church is located at 1185 West Side Highway.