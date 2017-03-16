Longview Police are investigating an incident that happened last night at 15th and Broadway, where a woman may have been hit by a car. Officers and aid personnel were called to the intersection at about 11:30 last night, saying that a “man” was down in the road, surrounded by beer cans. It was reported that cars were having to swerve and avoid the person. Officers arrived and learned that it was actually a woman that was in the road, a transient who is well-known to local law enforcement. They say that she did have some road rash and other minor injuries, but it’s unclear if she was hit, or if she fell. The woman was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, while the investigation into the incident continues.