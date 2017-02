Longview Police say that the body found on the Cowlitz River last Sunday has been identified as Shannon Eileen Fuchs, 52, of Longview, and an autopsy shows that she died from hypothermia. A person walking along the dike in the 1500 block of Third Avenue reported finding Fuchs’ body late Sunday morning, in an area where several transient camps are located. The manner of death is being listed as “accidental,” and Longview Police now say that the death is no longer being investigated as a homicide. The investigation remains open for now, as several additional details are wrapped up. Memorial services are pending.