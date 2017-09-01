The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and determine the welfare of a woman who was seen on the Lewis and Clark Bridge late Wednesday night, saying that there’s some fear that she may have jumped off of the bridge. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that this case got started at 11:42 pm on Wednesday, when two separate people called 911 to report that there was a woman on the bridge. One of those people reported seeing that the woman appeared to be “in distress,” and that she had one leg over the bridge railing. One person stopped and asked the woman if she needed help, but the woman declined. When that person went back to check on the woman, she was gone. Longview Police, Rainier Police and the State Patrol joined in the search effort, along with a Coast Guard helicopter. Cowlitz County deployed thermal imaging and night vision equipment in the search effort. The search effort was unsuccessful; the woman is described as a white female, around 30 years old, five feet tall and 100 pounds, with light brown hair, wearing a blue or multi-colored dress. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-577-3092 if you can help with this case.