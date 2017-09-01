The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and determine the welfare of a woman who was seen on the Lewis and Clark Bridge late Wednesday night, saying that there’s some fear that she may have jumped off of the bridge. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that this case got started at 11:42 pm on Wednesday, when two separate people called 911 to report that there was a woman on the bridge. One of those people reported seeing that the woman appeared to be “in distress,” and that she had one leg over the bridge railing. One person stopped and asked the woman if she needed help, but the woman declined. When that person went back to check on the woman, she was gone. Longview Police, Rainier Police and the State Patrol joined in the search effort, along with a Coast Guard helicopter. Cowlitz County deployed thermal imaging and night vision equipment in the search effort. The search effort was unsuccessful; the woman is described as a white female, around 30 years old, five feet tall and 100 pounds, with light brown hair, wearing a blue or multi-colored dress. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-577-3092 if you can help with this case.
Woman Sought
Posted on 1st September 2017 at 08:37
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta