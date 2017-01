A little rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the 200 or so women, men and children who took part in Saturday’s Women’s March in Longview, connecting them to the hundreds and hundreds of thousands that took part in marches across the country and around the world. About a thousand gather in Astoria, and more than 100,000 took part in Portland and Seattle. Most taking part say that it was a time to stand up and to show up, standing for rights and celebrating diversity.