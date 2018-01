More than 200 people braved the weather to gather on Saturday for the 2018 Women’s March, protesting the current administration in Washington, D. C., along with highlighting other issues. Several people were demonstrating on behalf of “Dreamers,” as DACA is debated in the nation’s capitol; others rallied in support of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP. Democratic Congressional candidate David McDevitt joined the marchers in Longview, saying that he’s an “ally for women.” Organizers say that they were trying to mark the “year of horror” that has passed in Washington, while also trying to inspire people to take action.