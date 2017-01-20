Dozens of local women are signed up to participate in tomorrow’s “Longview Women’s March on Washington,” an event that’s scheduled to start at noon in Longview’s Civic Circle. Organizers say that the mission of today’s march is to show solidarity with women across the nation, not only coming together to express the frustration, anger and fear that many women are feeling today, but also to show determination and hope. They say that the “love and power” from all of these women can overcome the challenges that lie ahead. They’re looking to support and amplify these voices, locally, across the state and all the way to Washington, D. C. Tomorrow’s Women’s March on Washington will start at noon, and will be limited to walking on the sidewalks around the Civic Circle. Get more information on the event Facebook page.