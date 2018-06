A four-year-old Woodland area boy received a serious head injury when he fell from a second story window. The incident happened just after 2 pm Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Hillshire Drive in Woodland. According to Clark County Fire and Rescue, the boy leaned against a window screen and it popped out sending the boy out of the house and down into the yard below. His name was not released and his condition has not been updated.