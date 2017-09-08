Three people are under arrest after a shoplifting incident and a car chase last night in Woodland. Walmart Loss Prevention contacted WPD at about 7:50 pm, saying that shoplifters were leaving the store in a red Scion. Officers say that the suspects hit the roundabout as they were leaving the store, eventually making their way onto the freeway. Once on the southbound freeway, they say that the suspects actually slowed down, traveling at 30 miles an hour in the left lane. The State Patrol joined in the chase, and attempts were made to set spike strips. A patrol car was damaged when it was used in a “PIT” maneuver at milepost 16. Ivan Skvinsky Glenn, 35, of Portland is now being held for felony eluding, reckless driving, driving while suspended and a Department of Corrections hold. Stephanie Anne Suplemento, 35, is being charged with two counts of third-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft and one count of bail jumping, while Nikki Lorraine Higuchi, 55, is being held on a $20,000 fugitive warrant from Washington County. The car involved has been impounded, and the Humane Society took possession of a dog that was in the car.