Applications for an open seat on the Woodland City Council, following the recent resignation of Matt Jacobs. City officials say that Jacobs is stepping away immediately, due to issues with his job, and recent schedule changes. It’s planned that applications will be taken through 5 pm on Monday, April 23rd. The applications will be reviewed at the May 7 City Council meeting, then that will be followed by public interviews on May 21st. The Council plans to make an appointment following those interviews, then the chosen person will serve through November of 2019. Would-be applicants need to be 18 years of age, be a registered voter, and you have to have lived inside the Woodland city limits for at least a year. Get an application off of the City of Woodland web page, or call 360-225-8281 to get more information.